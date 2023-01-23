Kopke family of companies acquires Vision Global Group

Fruit importer, exporter and distributor William H. Kopke Jr., Inc. has announced it has acquired Vision Global Group LLC and is now in full operation.

The New Jersey-based company is an industry leader in the lime, lemon and mango import-export business, with additional teams in Arizona, Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Vision Global Group brings an expanded, consistent and reliable supply of products, further supported by each company’s world-class customer service reputations.

Vision Global Group innovates by simplifying procurement, coordinating communications and streamlining logistics. Raul Millan and Ronnie Cohen hold an ownership position at Vision Global Group and manage the strategy and day-to-day operations.

"We will continue to invest in the citrus business, and this complimentary alignment creates marketing and logistical synergies, which brings value to our industry partners,” said William Kopke of William H. Kopke Jr., Inc.

As a current industry leader of imported clementines, navels, and lemons, adding a 12-month imported Mexican and Colombian lime position fills a strategic role for Kopke.

The year-round Mango business from Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and Mexico also complement the Kopke strategy to supply exciting new products that integrate with its current commodity basket.

“Kopke is a leader and innovator in fruit imports. Vision Global Group will have access to Kopke’s network which provides suppliers with greater sales and distribution opportunities,” Ronnie Cohen and Raul Millan said in a joint statement.

“As lime, mango and lemon specialists, we will have a significant footprint in all areas of operations, domestic, export and imports. We look forward to the growth Vision Global Group can achieve with the Kopke family," Cohen and Millan added.