Agronometrics in Charts: Quality reigning supreme for Chilean blueberries this season

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Sarah Ilyas studies the state of the Chilean blueberries this season. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

The bulk of blueberry production in Chile starts in November and lasts until March the following year. The Chilean Blueberry Committee is projecting that shipments this season will reach over 98,000 tons for 2022-2023, a 8% decrease compared to the previous season.

This has resulted primarily from the Chilean blueberry industry’s intense focus on providing only the best quality blueberries to its export markets, according to the committee. Some varieties are being adapted for frozen exports and other industrial purposes as part of the industry's comprehensive variety renewal.

Growers are simultaneously planting new types with improved post-harvest conditions that will allow the fruit to arrive with the characteristic flavor and sweetness of Chilean blueberries.

Capricious weather since the beginning of the season has been impacting some of the varieties.

Despite the effects of these weather-related incidents, Beckett anticipates a higher-quality season than previous year.

The peak in demand coincides with the peak in Chilean blueberry supplies. The harvest of Chilean blueberries is anticipated to last until early February, with all shipments expected to be completed by early March. "I think it is necessary to reinforce promotions.

When Chile created the Blueberry Committee, one of its main tasks was to generate demand for our exports and we have made a promotional effort that has allowed us to diversify and increase demand," says Andrés Armstrong, executive director for the entity.

Prices will likely be governed by quality as the supply of Chilean blueberries continues to increase in the next few weeks and the volume of Peruvian blueberries in the market decreases.

