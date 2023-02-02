Wild Harvest Organic Produce offering over 40 new products

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has announced the expansion of its Wild Harvest private-label organic produce line with more than 40 new items.

All new items will be launched with Wild Harvest’s distinct purple branding and a prominent USDA Organic Certified label. The branding helps both consumers and store associates recognize the highly sought-after organic products.

Wild Harvest's new organic products include bagged apples, russets, sweet potatoes, oranges, and mangoes, among others.

“Reaction to the Wild Harvest organic produce rollout has been exceptionally positive and an excellent case study for how offering the right selection of products can help our customers grow and thrive,” said Dorn Wenninger, senior vice president of produce at UNFI.

According to Nielsen, approximately 12 percent of all fresh produce sales in the United States are organic.

“The new Wild Harvest organic produce packaging features eye-popping, bold colors and imagery that sets itself apart on the shelf versus national brands. But what really sets it apart is what’s inside, a great quality product that is good for you,” said David Siegel, CEO of America’s Food Basket.