Asfertglobal hits new sales record in 2022

A New Sales Record for Asfertglobal in 2022

February 03 , 2023
Industry Announcements More News
A New Sales Record for Asfertglobal in 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Asfertglobal, a Portuguese multinational company that specializes in the development  and commercialization of biofertilizers, biostimulants and biocontrol products,  maintained its growth rate to end 2022 with a 35% increase in turnover in comparison  to the year before, as well as a 10% increase in the number of collaborators not only in  Portugal but also in Mexico and Spain. 

In 2022, Asfertglobal strengthened its position on the national and international scene  with an increase in sales in the world’s key agriculture markets like the United States,  Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, France, Italy and Portugal. 

This growth was also the result of a higher demand for biofertilizers with a 50% increase  in the sale of Kiplant Allgrip and Kiplant iNmass products, as well as the biocontrol  solutions Kiplant Essence, Microil and Kiplant VS-04. These solutions were produced in  response to the major challenges faced in agriculture. They’re innovative, technological  solutions that help farmers engage in more sustainable and waste-free agriculture. 

The Asfertglobal goal will continue to be leading the nutrition sector without any  environmental impact as well as bioprotection, always seeking to be on the cutting edge  of development and innovation to not only guarantee crop yields, but also the  conservation of our natural resources.

You might also be interested in


Global leader AgroFresh to spotlight extensive portfolio of freshness solutions at Fruit Logistica
Profile Products Acquires Quick Plug from Dümmen Orange to expand reach into plant propagation
SanLucar receives the partnership agricultural investment award in Tunisia
GreenTech Americas boosts horticultural productivity
Produce industry icon Jan Delyser to retire
Nature Fresh Farms launches Yoom: A flavor experience for tomato enthusiasts
FPAA welcomes new board members for upcoming term
Oppy Transport looks at rearview mirror on 30-year long haul

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands