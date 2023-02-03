A New Sales Record for Asfertglobal in 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Asfertglobal, a Portuguese multinational company that specializes in the development and commercialization of biofertilizers, biostimulants and biocontrol products, maintained its growth rate to end 2022 with a 35% increase in turnover in comparison to the year before, as well as a 10% increase in the number of collaborators not only in Portugal but also in Mexico and Spain.

In 2022, Asfertglobal strengthened its position on the national and international scene with an increase in sales in the world’s key agriculture markets like the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, France, Italy and Portugal.

This growth was also the result of a higher demand for biofertilizers with a 50% increase in the sale of Kiplant Allgrip and Kiplant iNmass products, as well as the biocontrol solutions Kiplant Essence, Microil and Kiplant VS-04. These solutions were produced in response to the major challenges faced in agriculture. They’re innovative, technological solutions that help farmers engage in more sustainable and waste-free agriculture.

The Asfertglobal goal will continue to be leading the nutrition sector without any environmental impact as well as bioprotection, always seeking to be on the cutting edge of development and innovation to not only guarantee crop yields, but also the conservation of our natural resources.