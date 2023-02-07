USDA Chief Scientist recognizes scientific achievements in 2022

Dr. Chavonda Jacobs-Young, Chief Scientist from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has applauded achievements in service to the American public made by Research, Education, and Economics (REE) mission area employees during 2022.

“Our dedicated team of scientists, economists, statisticians, administrative and communications professionals, interns, and other employees continue to achieve remarkable results for agriculture,” said Jacobs-Young.

“Innovative science breakthroughs, research revelations, and data discoveries underpin all of USDA’s priorities in support of American producers and communities,” added Jacob- Young.

The head researcher highlighted the work done by REE’s 8,500 employees which she said, “is essential to building a food system that not only maximizes productivity, but also advances producer profitability, sustainability, and resilience.”

This past year, the REE advanced USDA’s priorities to better integrate equity in research programs, tackle food and nutrition security, develop climate-smart solutions, and build more and better markets.

Some of the 2022 achievements in agriculture highlighted by Dr. Jacob- Young include:

NIFA announced $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for Minority-serving Institutions to create career development opportunities for the next generation of agricultural leaders in August 2022.

The historic new program, “From Learning to Leading: Cultivating the Next Generation of Diverse Food and Agriculture Professionals (NEXTGEN),” will enable 1890, 1994, Alaska Native-serving, Native Hawaiian-serving, and Hispanic-serving Institutions to build and sustain the rising food, agriculture, natural resources, and human sciences workforce through scholarship support, meaningful paid internships, fellows, and more.

In November 2022, NASS launched the 2022 Census of Agriculture, making it easier than ever for producers to make their voices heard by offering a secure, user-friendly, and time-saving online questionnaire option.

Taken every five years, the ag census is the most comprehensive data collection for agriculture in the nation and tells the story of not only U.S. farms and ranches, but also the people who operate them.

By completing the survey, producers across the nation can help generate impactful funding and program opportunities that better serve them and future generations of producers.

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), co-led by the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates, seeks to drive climate action by increasing investment and worldwide support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation.

Since its launch at COP26, AIM for Climate partners have increased investments to more than $8 billion, launched 30 innovation sprints, and expanded to 275 partners worldwide. USDA is hosting the AIM for Climate Summit on May 8-10 in Washington, D.C