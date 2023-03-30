HAB welcomes new industry leaders

Hass Avocado Board welcomes new industry leaders

March 30 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Hass Avocado Board welcomes new industry leaders

A new generation of leaders has graduated from the Hass Avocado Board (HAB)’s second installment of the Board Leadership Development (BOLD) program.

The specialized training and real-world experience seeks to secure strong leadership for the sector’s future. 

The year-long program exposes emerging leaders from across the supply chain to experts and resources essential to forming a well-rounded understanding of the business and being considered board-ready. 

Newly added experiential learning opportunities, like the two-day, in-person briefing with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in D.C., exemplify how the program immerses participants into the complexities as well as opportunities to take the industry forward.  

“With the avocado industry booming at more than $7 billion in retail dollars, there is constant, dynamic change that requires leaders to have a big picture overview of all the relevant market forces influencing growth,” said John McGuigan, Director of Industry Affairs for the Hass Avocado Board. 

Through hands-on meetings with industry veterans, expert HAB staff and mentors with avocado board experience, participants take away from the program fresh insights and a broader perspective of what board service entails. 

“The rising stars of BOLD Class 2 graduate with greater strategic vision, a stronger professional network and overall, more excitement and confidence to lead by serving on a board,” McGuigan added.

Energized by their success in the program and ready to contribute more deeply within the avocado industry are the following graduates of BOLD Class 2:

Casey Evans Beltran, Producer/Importer, La Bonanza Avocados  

Maureen Cottingham, Producer, Camlam Farms, Inc.  

Caitlin Cunha, Producer/Importer, Del Rey Avocado  

Hillary DeCarl, Producer/Importer, Del Rey Avocado  

Elizabeth Flores, Producer/Importer, Mission Produce  

Gwen Jackimek, Producer/Importer, Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc.  

Osvaldo Magaña, Producer, Limoneira Company  

Carlos Ignacio Valerio Medel, Producer, Fruitval S.A. de C.V.  

Jeff Onstot, Producer/Importer, Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA  

Jose Daniel Pardo, Producer/Importer, Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA  

John Patrick, Producer/Importer, Eco Farms   

LeighAnne Thomsen, Importer, Calavo Growers  

BOLD will welcome Class 3 in April.Hass Avocado Board welcomes new industry leaders

You might also be interested in


Demographics are the key to boost avocado sales, study says
How good are avocados for your health?
Colombian Hass avocado ready to make a touchdown at the Super Bowl
Agronometrics in Charts: Rains leave favorable prospects for California avocados
Mission Produce partners with ZZ2, CAP, and Core Fruit in South Africa
Avocado sales elevated by higher prices during third quarter Holidays
Rwandan avocado exports to grow exponentially by 2026
Global avocado oil market to reach US$10B in 2027

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands