Hass Avocado Board welcomes new industry leaders

A new generation of leaders has graduated from the Hass Avocado Board (HAB)’s second installment of the Board Leadership Development (BOLD) program.

The specialized training and real-world experience seeks to secure strong leadership for the sector’s future.

The year-long program exposes emerging leaders from across the supply chain to experts and resources essential to forming a well-rounded understanding of the business and being considered board-ready.

Newly added experiential learning opportunities, like the two-day, in-person briefing with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in D.C., exemplify how the program immerses participants into the complexities as well as opportunities to take the industry forward.

“With the avocado industry booming at more than $7 billion in retail dollars, there is constant, dynamic change that requires leaders to have a big picture overview of all the relevant market forces influencing growth,” said John McGuigan, Director of Industry Affairs for the Hass Avocado Board.

Through hands-on meetings with industry veterans, expert HAB staff and mentors with avocado board experience, participants take away from the program fresh insights and a broader perspective of what board service entails.

“The rising stars of BOLD Class 2 graduate with greater strategic vision, a stronger professional network and overall, more excitement and confidence to lead by serving on a board,” McGuigan added.

Energized by their success in the program and ready to contribute more deeply within the avocado industry are the following graduates of BOLD Class 2:

Casey Evans Beltran, Producer/Importer, La Bonanza Avocados

Maureen Cottingham, Producer, Camlam Farms, Inc.

Caitlin Cunha, Producer/Importer, Del Rey Avocado

Hillary DeCarl, Producer/Importer, Del Rey Avocado

Elizabeth Flores, Producer/Importer, Mission Produce

Gwen Jackimek, Producer/Importer, Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc.

Osvaldo Magaña, Producer, Limoneira Company

Carlos Ignacio Valerio Medel, Producer, Fruitval S.A. de C.V.

Jeff Onstot, Producer/Importer, Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA

Jose Daniel Pardo, Producer/Importer, Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA

John Patrick, Producer/Importer, Eco Farms

LeighAnne Thomsen, Importer, Calavo Growers

BOLD will welcome Class 3 in April.Hass Avocado Board welcomes new industry leaders