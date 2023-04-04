ZAG Featured Speaker and Exhibitor at Food Northwest Process & Packaging Expo

PRESS RELEASE

ZAG Technical Services (ZAG), an award-winning IT consulting firm, managed services, and IT security provider specializing in the Ag and Food & Beverage industries, will be attending, exhibiting, and leading an event session on achievable business outcomes with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) at the Food Northwest Process & Packaging Expo in Portland, Oregon on April 4-6.

ZAG’s event session will be led by Vice President of Data and Software Services Thuan Ngo. Titled, “How to use software robots to automate repetitive staff workloads in manufacturing,” it will be delivered from the unique perspective of robot workers.

To keep the session exciting and relevant to everyone throughout the supply chain, examples from real business case studies will be presented to show how companies are leveraging modern technologies such as RPA to achieve business outcomes including improved profitability, reduced waste, and overall improvements to back-office efficiencies. “The real benefit of business automation is not only improved productivity and efficiency, but also the ability to empower employees to engage in more meaningful work and have a greater impact for your business,” said Ngo. The session takes place from 1pm to 2pm at meeting rooms C125-126.

In their second consecutive year at the show, ZAG will also be exhibiting at booth #725. In addition to Ngo, ZAG will have Director of Client Strategy Patrick Day, Marketing Director Robert Collings, and Business Strategist, Pacific Northwest Michele Marshall on hand sharing the latest insights on cyber resilience, business automation, and digital transformation. Day remarked, “We provide solutions for clients across the supply chain, with many involved in the digital transformation of their business.” He continued, “Modern IT is no longer just a guy that gets your computer back online, but a team of professionals who understand how technology delivers on your business objectives. From securing your workplace to providing data analytics and insights, IT when done well can be your competitive advantage.”

To schedule an appointment to meet with ZAG at the show, please contact Robert Collings at rcolling@zagtech.com.

###

About ZAG Technical Services

ZAG Technical Services, Inc. (ZAG), is an award-winning IT consulting firm and managed services provider (MSP) for the agribusiness industry specializing in network infrastructure, security, disaster recovery, virtualization, cloud computing services, and remote access. ZAG enables clients to succeed with digital transformation solutions by delivering even greater value in IT assessments, consulting, managed services, and support. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., and with offices in Salinas, Calif. and Meridian, Idaho, ZAG is the premier provider of information technology for Western agribusinesses.