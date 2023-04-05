Black Gold Farms welcomes Heath Webber to lead financial team

Press Release

Heath Webber, CPA, joins Black Gold Farms as Chief Financial Officer. Webber has more than 30 years of finance experience and a combined ten years in the CFO role. He holds a bachelor's degree in accountancy from the University of North Dakota and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Mary.

Webber is succeeding Bob Hoffert, who will enjoy retirement after 30 years of service with Black Gold Farms. Webber most recently served as CFO at PS Industries Incorporated in Grand Forks, N.D., where he oversaw all financial aspects of the organization.

"Heath brings a wealth of knowledge, and we're so glad to have him on the team," said Eric Halverson, Black Gold Farms CEO. "Stepping into a role such as this can bring certain pressures, and Heath has continued to impress us all."

Webber has a history of executive experience with local potato processing plants, making him an excellent fit for Black Gold Farms.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with Black Gold Farms," said Heath Webber, CFO. "I have lived in the greater Grand Forks area a long time and have always held the company in high regard. It's a privilege to be part of the organization's strategic direction moving forward."

In Webber's executive position, he will manage accounting, finance, budgeting, and reporting functions in addition to IT and HR and benefits oversight.

More about Black Gold Farms

Black Gold Farms is a fourth-generation family farm and grower, shipper, and marketer of all types of Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, and other commodities. Headquartered in Grand Forks, ND, Black Gold Farms has built an extensive network of farm locations throughout the United States. Black Gold Farms is committed to doing business that provides ongoing quality, innovation, service, and transparency to all its business partners.