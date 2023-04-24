AgroFresh announces partnership with sensor technology developer

In a bid to reduce food loss and promote sustainable agriculture, AgroFresh is partnering with startup and proprietary sensor technology developer, Strella.

AgroFresh said in a statement that the firm is seeking to build on the company’s “full portfolio of integrated post-harvest products, services and digital solutions”.

The global exclusive distribution agreement will launch immediately for the northern hemisphere’s apple and pear seasons.

“Our partnership with Strella expands our comprehensive portfolio of post-harvest solutions and further supports our customers in their efforts to grow and distribute an abundant supply of sustainable fresh produce around the world,” said Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer for AgroFresh.

Strella’s proprietary sensors collect real-time perishability data on apples and pears while they are in storage, allowing customers to make data-driven inventory decisions.

This technology will complement AgroFresh’s FreshCloud, an integrated digital platform that provides end-to-end data visibility and quality monitoring at all points along the value chain and “moves the quality-control inspection process to the digital age”.

“Our focus is to use technology and data to enable smarter decisions across the supply chain. Addressing inefficiencies in fruit storage is a critical step in building a more resilient future in food,” Katherine Sizov, Chief Executive Officer for Strella.