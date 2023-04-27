Georgia Ports announce new Savannah Transload Facility

As part of Georgia Ports’ expansion plans, with more than $1.8 billion in improvements underway, the organization has announced the construction of the new Savannah Transload Facility.

The new facility will be located just one mile away from Garden City Terminal, the largest single-operator container facility in North America.

This 300,000-square-foot transload warehouse will open in July 2023 and will be operated by NFI Industries, a distribution solutions leader.

The authority has indicated that initially, the new facility will be able to handle more than 400 containers a day, totaling more than 150,000 containers a year.

“Cargo moving through the Savannah Transload Facility will start its inland trek to stores and distribution centers faster, saving customers time,” said Georgia Ports in the announcement.

During a video announcement of the new facility, Griff Lynch, Executive director of Georgia Ports said: “If we are going to grow big successfully, the entire supply needs to be ramped up together, and that’s what this building is all about.”

Earlier this year, Georgia Ports Authorities had announced a $170 million investment for 55 hybrid-engine rubber-tired gantry cranes to outfit the Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal, as it is redeveloped into an all-container facility.