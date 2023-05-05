Circular material streams highlighted at GreenTech Amsterdam 2023

PRESS RELEASE

During 3 days a selection of experts will highlight the latest developments in the horticulture industry on the various stages of GreenTech. Topics such as circular material streams, working together in the vegetable value chain and updates on Medicinal Cannabis will be extensively discussed. GreenTech Amsterdam will take place from 13 – 15 June at RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

What’s new

Vision Stage:

Tuesday 13 June, 15.45 – 16.30 hrs: ‘Transition pathways towards circular material streams focusing on nutrients and substrates’ with Alexander van Tuyll (Wageningen University & Research) and speaker of Grodan.

Wednesday 14 June, 11.00 – 11.45 hrs: ‘Optimizing profitability and innovativeness by working together with partners across the vegetable value chain’ by Henri van Hassel (BASF), Roel de Bakker (De Bakker Westland) and Jan van den Berg (Alliance & Partnering).

Technology Stage:

Tuesday 13 June, 14.45 – 15.30 hrs: ‘Nutritional requirements for healthy plants’ with Johanna Bac (Wageningen University & Research) and Mark van der Werf (Power 2 Plants).

Wednesday 14 June, 15.30 – 16.15 hrs: ‘Minimize energy use and optimize crop results with smart lighting’ by Heliospectra and Tropica Aquarium Plants A/S.

Plant Compounds/ Vertical Farming Stage (Partners: Cultivators, FarmTech Society, Vertical Farming Institute, and Indoor Farming Netherlands):

Plant Compounds:

Tuesday 13 June, 13.00 – 13.45 hrs: Discussion panel about updates on Medicinal Cannabis in Europe with Rainer Krüger (European Cannabis Association).

Wednesday 14 June, 14.15 – 15.30 hrs: Hugues Peribere (Overseed) will tell all about his experiences as the first French Cannabis grower.

Vertical Farming:

Tuesday 13 June: An international coalition announcement by FarmTech Society followed by a keynote on ‘Net-Zero Transition Potential’.

More information at https://www.greentech.nl/ amsterdam/programme .

Registration policy Visitors

For the first time, GreenTech is offering a limited number of 3-day membership packages, with additional benefits. Price: €150 excl. VAT per person, up to and including 5 June.

The price of just an entrance ticket for 3 days is 95 excl. VAT per person, up to and including 5 June. Exhibitors can invite their clients free of charge until 5 June.

More information and registration at https://www.greentech.nl/ amsterdam/tickets .

GreenTech Amsterdam

GreenTech Amsterdam will be held from Tuesday 13 - Thursday 15 June 2023. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals with a focus on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers are facing. GreenTech is supported by AVAG, the industry association for the greenhouse technology sector in the Netherlands.

More information can be found via the GreenTech website or follow GreenTech on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.