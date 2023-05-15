US Apple hires new communications director

Lynsee Gibbons is the new director of communications for USApple, based in Vienna, VA. She begins her duties May 23, following a May 11 announcement by the national apple association. US Apple indicates she has a strong background in food advocacy work.

“Lynsee is a powerful addition to the USApple team. Her professionalism, energy, skillset, and experiences will contribute greatly to the continued success of this association and its role as the national voice of America’s favorite fruit,” Jim Bair, USApple president and CEO, indicated in the formal release.

She will manage a portfolio of policy, consumer, and crisis communications. She will also develop tools and resources for USApple’s membership and oversee the successful NextGen Fellowship program and Apples4Ed, the organization’s signature school grant program.

“I’m thrilled to join the dynamic USApple team,” Gibbons notes. “My heart is in advocacy work, and I look so forward to getting to know USApple members and helping advance the goals of such an iconic industry. Communicating the fundamental importance of things like nutrition, agricultural labor, and trade are just a few of the things that drew me to the position.”

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communications from James Madison University’s School of Media Arts and Design.

Prior to joining USApple, Gibbons served as Manager of Corporate Marketing and Communications at Golden Key Group, where she started and directed the professional services company’s in-house marketing and communications team. Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade at the National Fisheries Institute (NFI) where she held multiple communications roles over her tenure. In addition to a robust traditional media profile, she launched and managed the association’s multimedia and digital operations.