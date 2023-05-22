Four Star Fruit expands production and distribution facilities

Four Star Fruit, a leading grower of organic and conventional table grapes, recently acquired 1,100 acres of table grape vineyards and two modern distribution facilities near Bakersfield, California from Grapeman Farms.

With the acquisition, the company will expand its operations and meet the growing demand for table grapes across the US and abroad.

Family-owned and operated by the Campbell family for three generations, Four Star Fruit is committed to sustainable farming and innovation, offering a wide range of grape varieties, including the trademark Pristine.

The additional boxes of grapes from these vineyards will further bolster Four Star Fruit’s supply of grapes to major retail chains in the United States, ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality grapes to consumers. The two cold storage facilities will provide additional logistical support with Four Star Fruit’s new 52-week sales program.

Jack Campbell, President of Four Star Fruit, expressed optimism about the acquisition and said, “We are committed to delivering high-quality and diverse grape varieties to our retail partners and consumers through our planned growth, which includes this exciting acquisition as one of many steps in expanding our domestic and international fruit procurement.”

Founded in 1974, Grapeman Farms has had a stellar reputation as a grower and shipper representing some of the industry’s most well-known varieties. The company has provided table grapes to the largest retailers for the past 49 years.

The acquisition is a perfect fit for Four Star Fruit’s table grape operation, and the Campbell family looks forward to expanding their capacity to satisfy the growing consumer demand at the store level.

Alongside the announcement, Four Star Fruit has gained exclusive rights to the highly sought-after sweet late-season red Holiday Seedless grape variety. This attainment will allow the company to continue working on its varietal expansion with the use of the Holiday Seedless grape DNA.