Steve Wozniak to talk tech and innovation at The Global Produce & Floral Show

From garage to greatness, this IFPA global show keynote speaker is known for his tech prowess, inventions, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

Steve Wozniak will speak about technological innovation and the future of technology at The Global Produce & Floral Show as the International Fresh Produce Association brings business-building speakers to the industry’s top stage Oct. 19-21 in Anaheim, CA.

“Having Steve share his experiences at the global show is part of IFPA’s commitment to bringing the latest in technology and innovation to IFPA members,” says Vonnie Estes, IFPA vice president of AgFood Tech Innovation and Science. “The global show is the place to immerse yourself in tech – glimpse the future, crystalize opportunities, and solve problems. This show is truly a force for discovery,” she says.

A Silicon Valley icon, technology entrepreneur, and philanthropist for more than 40 years, Wozniak designed Apple’s first line of products and influenced the popular Macintosh. In 1976, Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Computer Inc. Through the years, he has been involved in various business and philanthropic ventures, focusing primarily on computer capabilities in schools and stressing hands-on, experiential learning that encouraged creativity and innovation by students.

Wozniak continues to pursue his entrepreneurial and philanthropic interests. In October 2017, Steve co-founded Woz U — a postsecondary education and training platform focused on software engineering and technology development. He has also recently co-founded Efforce — which leverages disparate applications of blockchain technology.

“We’re pleased to bring a speaker of Steve’s stature to global show attendees,” Estes said. “Besides his presentation and peer-to-peer sharing, attendees will find all things tech at the Innovation Hub, a section on the expo floor that is a one-stop shop for companies looking for solutions to their operational challenges.”

Wozniak is the author of iWoz: From Computer Geek to Cult Icon (Norton Publishing), his New York Times best-selling autobiography. His television appearances include: ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, The Big Bang Theory, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Celebrity Watch Party.

Incoming IFPA chair John Anderson, CEO and managing partner of Oppy, will convey his priorities and expectations for the coming year prior to introducing Wozniak. “I’m excited to take on the IFPA chairmanship from Laura (Himes, Walmart),” he said. “She’s done an amazing job as we bring IFPA even more fully to life. I’ve been involved with industry associations my entire career because I firmly believe we can do more together than any of us can alone. When we put our industry’s great thought leaders together, the sky’s the limit.”