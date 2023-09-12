Guacamole Day: Celebrating a flavorful and healthy recipe

By cespinoza@freshfruitportal.com

An increasingly popular recipe thanks to its many health benefits, rising consumption and popularity have earned guacamole its very own national day on Sep. 16, according to Avocados from Mexico.

Made with avocado, chile, onion, lime and salt (with additional ingredients varying by region and according to the diner's taste), it has become a favorite snack for many consumers worldwide due to its versatility, flavor and the nutrients it contains.

Guacamole dates back to pre-Hispanic Mesoamerican times, when the Aztecs consumed it and also used it as a mask to moisturize the skin.

Its name comes from the Nahuatl, which an ancient Aztec language, “ahuacamulli”, and means avocado sauce or preparation.

Guacamole provides the human body with potassium, a necessary element for muscle contraction and the proper functioning of the nervous system, as well as omega 3, which reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Vitamin D, a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, and oleic acid, which contributes to the softness and hydration of the skin are also abundantly present in guacamole.

Additionally, this preparation contains vitamin A, C, E, K and B complex, making it a very well rounded and nutritious food.

Guacamole is famous all over the world, but especially in the U.S., which has become one of the countries where it is most consumed, mostly due to the popularity of avocados.

For example, avocado imports from Mexico for the Cinco de Mayo celebration rise annually by about 61% according to the Mexican association. To make this possible, the Association of Avocado Producers and Packers and Exporters of Mexico (APEAM) works year-round with its grower and packer partners to produce and ship Mexico's iconic fruit to meet demand.