Climate change: Farmer incomes estimated to have decreased by 15.7% 

New research in eight countries reveals that 71% of farmers say that climate change already has a large impact on their production, and even more are worried about the effect it will have in the future, Bayer reports.

On average, farmers estimate that their incomes in the past two years have declined 15.7% due to climate change, with 73% saying they experienced increasing pest and disease pressure.

The survey called ‘Farmer Voice’ involved 800 farmers equally split between Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Kenya, Ukraine, and the United States. To conduct the survey, life science company Bayer commissioned an agency to independently interview all the participants.

Farmers expect the repercussions of climate change to continue. Three-quarters of them globally (76%) are worried about the impact that climate change will have on their farm, with farmers in Kenya and India most concerned.

Rodrigo Santos, member of the board of management of Bayer AG and president of the Crop Science Division, comments, "Farmers are already experiencing the adverse effects of climate change on their fields and at the same time they play a key role in tackling this huge challenge. This is why it is so important to put their voices front and center. The losses reported in this survey make the direct threat climate change poses to global food security crystal clear. In the face of a growing world population, the results must be a catalyst for efforts to make agriculture regenerative."

Economic challenges compounding farmer pressures

While climate change is a dominant overarching theme, economic challenges are the biggest priority over the next three years. Over half (55%) of farmers placed fertilizer costs among the top three challenges, followed by energy costs (47%), price and income volatility (37%), and the cost of crop protection (36%). The importance of fertilizer costs becomes most apparent in Kenya, India, and Ukraine.

In Ukraine, 70% of farmers named fertilizer costs as one of the top three challenges, showing that the consequences of the war pose big pressures on the country’s farmers. In addition, 40% named general disruption due to war and conflict as a top challenge. Apart from that, Ukrainian farmers share many of the same characteristics as their global peers, for example, more than three-quarters (77%) state that climate change has already largely impacted their farm.

Farmers mitigating climate change and value innovation

More than 80% of surveyed farmers are already taking or planning to take steps to apply measures to reduce greenhouse gasses directly. The top focus areas are using cover crops (43% do so already or intend to do so), using renewable energy or biofuels (37%), and using innovative seeds to reduce fertilizer or crop protection use (33%).

Alongside this, every farmer claims to already apply or plans to apply measures to help biodiversity. Over half (54%) say they already applied measures to protect insects, such as insect hotels, or plan to do so in the next three years.

To be ready for the future, farmers value innovation. Over half (53%) of them say access to seeds and traits designed to better cope with extreme weather would most benefit their farm.

Half called for better crop protection technology and 42% said better irrigation technology access would benefit their farm. Looking at their practices, improving efficient land use, diversifying crops, and better soil health were ranked as the most important routes to success.

Overall, the survey shows that farmers around the world largely share a common view about the challenges of today and the prospects for the future. While there are slight differences between countries, the overarching issues of climate change and economic pressures are of similar concern to all.

"Farmers are facing multiple and related challenges. But despite this, we found that they are hopeful – almost three-quarters say they feel positive about the future of farming in their country," says Rodrigo Santos. "This is impressive and encouraging. The views expressed by farmers in the report need to be widely seen and understood. They are a call to action for the entire food system to innovate, collaborate, and deliver the solutions farmers need – and we as Bayer are eager to play a leading role in these efforts. There is little time to waste."