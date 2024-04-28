Cherry industry sees price hikes, growing trade and world summit

The industry has seen some interesting moves during April. From early harvests and increased prices to the Cherry Summit gathering the sector's main players in Santiago, Chile.

Frutas de Chile President Ivan Marambio presented Chinese ambassador to Chile, Niu Qingbao, recognized his support for the Chilean industry Thursday, April 25, during the Global Cherry Summit 2024.

The 2023 season in California will be remembered as a challenging campaign for the industry. Typically, the season sees the first fruits ripening by the end of April, with shipments wrapping up by mid-June.

Superfresh Growers, one of the largest producers in Washington, announced their cherries should be in season as early as late May and extend into August.

The Washington season usually goes from June to late August.

Cherries have been one of the fastest-growing fruit crops in Chile and the Southern Hemisphere in the last decade. The expansion of supply, as well as demand, especially in the Chinese market, has made the crop a key element in the region's strategy for producers and exporters.

Cherry season is forecasted to arrive early in the United Kingdom and the sight of bountiful cherry blossom trees at family-owned Kent Little Sharsted Farm provides visual confirmation.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced sweet cherry producers in designated counties of Washington voted to continue their marketing order program.

In the routine referendum USDA conducted Feb. 5-26, 2024, continuance of the marketing order was favored by 98.2% of voting producers, representing 90% of the production volume voted in the referendum.

Effective immediately, the United States has banned entry of cherries from Quebec, Canada, following detection of the European cherry fruit fly (Rhagoletis cerasi) in the province.