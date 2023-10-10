Pacific Trellis Fruit adds talent to sales team

Pacific Trellis Fruit/Dulcinea Farms, one of North America’s top year-round growers and importers of premium fresh fruit, announced the addition of industry veterans Mike Walsh and Seymur Ashumov to its team.

Mike Walsh joins the company as East Coast sales manager and brings 11 years of produce industry experience excelling at various sales roles with increasing responsibility throughout his career. Most recently, he was a grape sales executive at Giumarra Vineyards and worked on the grape and stone fruit categories at CH Robinson/Robinson Fresh for five years. He is a Pennsylvania native having graduated from St. Joseph’s University with a degree in food marketing. Walsh will be based in the Philadelphia area.

Seymur Ashumov also joins the company as sales executive. He brings a wealth of experience over the past 18 years in procurement, merchandising, and sales. Seymur most recently was with C&S Wholesale as a national buyer, where he managed the grape, stone fruit, cherry, apple, and pear categories. During his tenure, he expanded C&S’s Nature’s Finest private label line to include table grapes. Seymur also spent three years as a produce buyer with Kroger in the Cincinnati office. Seymur will be based remotely.

“We are extremely excited to have been able to add both talented individuals to our team. They have a passion and unrelenting drive for the produce business. They will assist our efforts and our strategy to continue to elevate our business as well as growing the Dulcinea brand with high quality products targeting flavor and consumer satisfaction while providing first-class customer service,” says Dan Carapella, vice president of sales for fresh fruit.