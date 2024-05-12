Tropical fruits have seen increased consumption and interest particularly among U.S. shoppers since the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers look to more health-focused diets. However, the trend has a global presence with powerhouses such as China, Europe, and Latin America also participating.

Take a look at some of our top-read tropical fruit stories.

The Mexican papaya industry grows at a steady pace. Increased demand from the U.S. market has allowed the country to continue leading exports globally.

Of the total volume produced by the country, around 16%, was exported, mainly to the United States, according to data by Mexico’s Agri-food and Fishery Information Service (SIAP).

Despite supply problems, the mango market continues to grow, says Dan Spellman, marketing director for the National Mango Board (NMB).

“Compared to a year ago, mango supply and demand are showing promising signs of growth,” Spellman says. “Despite challenges posed by weather fluctuations, overall mango availability remains stable. Consumer demand for mangos continues to increase, driven by increased awareness of its health benefits, culinary versatility, and exotic appeal.”

Ecuador received official notification from the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency (APQA) of South Korea to export fresh mango to the country after the successful conclusion of phytosanitary negotiations.

The agreement established that shipments will be made under hydrothermal treatment, which was requested and approved by APQA. South Korean authorities visited Ecuador in 2022 to verify the method.

Local mango producers in the Dominican Republic say they’re expecting a 15% increase in production this season in comparison to 2023. The boost is accredited to the government's support and work done by private organizations.

German Báez, the President of the island’s Banilejo Mango Producers Association (Abapromango), says exports will increase by 39,000 tons, and reach a combined total of 96,000 including local consumption. Exports will reach various countries including the United States, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Costa Rica, and Panama.

In southern China, the Qinzhou port has become a hub for the Asian tropical fruit trade, connecting the region with distributors in Indonesia, Vietnam and other major producers.

As part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the country’s enormous global infrastructure strategy, the Chinese government has invested in cold storage and express processing lines specifically for tropical fruits at the Qinzhou port, according to state media.

Growing organic produce in a tropical location comes with challenges. The same rain and sunshine that encourage abundant plant life can also mean more pest pressure. Christopher Palumbo, director of Goldenberry Farms, says there’s also a flip side for places like Colombia, where the company is in the midst of its proprietary Sugar Mango™ harvest.

As one of Central America's leading fruit-producing countries, Guatemala has seen several challenges to its agricultural exports since beginning of the pandemic.

Labor is one of those issues, explained Edgard Baldizon, commercial manager of Agroaltos, an exporter of tropical fruits and vegetables to the United States and Europe for over 25 years. Agroaltos is part of the value chain that sources fresh produce from small producer alliances in Guatemala and redistributes the products to the world's markets.

The European Union is the main destination for fresh Ecuadorian soursop, with Italy and France accounting for 69% of the country's total exports.

Fresh soursop exports doubled between 2021 and 2022, with an increase from 121 to 243 tons. The growth has generated interest on the part of new producers and exporters to enter the European Union market.