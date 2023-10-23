Avocados From Mexico celebrate 10 year anniversary

October marks the 10th anniversary of Avocados From Mexico (AFM), marked during the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) trade show last week.

AFM released its top 10 impacts since becoming a brand, along with an infographic that shares exactly what they have been cooking up for a decade and the results of some delicious innovations.

"In ten years, Avocados From Mexico has become the top-selling, most recognized avocado brand in the U.S. and the most innovative company in produce marketing. I would like to thank our employees, growers, packers, importers and partners, who have laid the groundwork for our success and have built the path for the bright future ahead of us," says President and CEO, Alvaro Luque.

The firm nearly tripled brand preference, reaching more than 50%. Additionally, it more than doubled the U.S. avocado market: presently, eight out of ten avocados in the U.S. come from Mexico.

The U.S. economic output of imported avocados has also increased by more than 500% and its U.S. GDP is up five times to more than $6.1B annually.

And, in 2015, AFM became the first produce brand to advertise during the Big Game, highlighting the synergy between avocados and football season.