Hass Avocado Board kicks off sustainability webinar program

Recognizing that 96% of avocado consumers are aware, engaged, and concerned about environmental and social issues, the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is telling its sustainability story.

As of Nov. 1, stakeholders are invited to access “The Avocado Sustainability Commitment Healthy Food, Healthy People, Healthy Planet” webinar at HassAvocadoBoard.com/webinar for a timely update on new consumer research.

The webinar will share how key findings are shaping the Avocado Sustainability Center, a newly launched resource providing industry sustainability research and data.

“Thanks to a decade of building a compelling value proposition based on avocado’s strong nutrition benefits, the industry starts from a position of strength as it embarks on addressing a complex issue like sustainability,” remarks John McGuigan, HAB’s director of industry affairs. “We have initiated the process of building our knowledge base, and identifying gaps that will inform further research, drive thought leadership, and support continuous improvement of best practices for a stronger future for the global industry.”

The webinar discussion, available conveniently on-demand, reviews the important groundwork guiding the creation and evolving role of the Avocado Sustainability Center including insights on significant upsides and downsides facing the industry related to sustainability issues.

McGuigan will share collaborative strategic online resources at HassAvocadoBoard.com/sustainability.

The industry may learn how the Avocado Sustainability Center will focus on building a central source of information to empower stakeholders to understand the challenges and opportunities to leave a lasting, positive impact on people and the planet for generations to come.

