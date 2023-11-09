Ahold Delhaize USA sells FreshDirect

Dutch-Belgian retailer Ahold Delhaize USA has agreed to sell its FreshDirect grocery delivery business to Getir.

Getir is a Turkish company operating in several European countries and the U.S., and was originally founded as a startup company in 2015. Similarly to FreshDirect, it offers on-demand delivery services for grocery items and a courier service for restaurant food deliveries, accessed via a mobile app.

Related articles: Frutura CEO David Krause on huge dual acquisition

Ahold Delhaize CEO JJ Fleeman called the transaction a “difficult decision”, as the company looks to focus investments on its omni-channel businesses.

“Our strength as a grocery retailer in the U.S. is the true omnichannel experience – a combination of online and in-store – where we have leading brands and market share, strong store density and online presence, and a deep heritage of customer loyalty and relationships. With this decision, we will increase our focus on omnichannel – our biggest growth opportunity,” says Fleeman.

No changes are expected to affect customers or subscriptions as a result of the acquisition.