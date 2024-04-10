Asia Fruit Logistica, one of the year's largest fresh produce industry conventions, returns Sept. 4-6 to Hong Kong.

This annual show aims to promote new business by connecting visitors with other industry contacts, and presenting essential market information on Asia's fresh produce trade.

This year, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will support the USA pavilion and U.S. companies seeking to attend the fair.

The USDA offers enhancement funds to participants and provide upgraded services for the U.S. pavilion at the event. If participants are interested in direct funding to participate, they can find it through the Market Access Program (MAP).

So far, 12 US companies will be part of the pavilion at Asia Fruit Logistica. Registrations are open until the end of April. Participating companies include associations from California, Idaho, and Washington, covering sectors like blueberries, grapes, apples, and citrus.

Michelle Barker, project manager for the USA pavilion, says companies interested in attending can sign up through the pavilion website.

She said additional U.S. companies at the show that will participate independently.

Market opportunity in Asia

The opportunity to connect with new and potential clients at these events is why companies and associations seek to attend.

Growing demand in countries like South Korea, India, and China offers unique opportunities for U.S. growers to increase their presence in the continent.

A total of seven USDA trade missions this year, including destinations like South Korea, showcase new opportunities for U.S. agribusinesses in the region.

Between April 22-25, Under Secretary Alexis M. Taylor will lead an agribusiness trade mission to New Delhi, India with 47 U.S. businesses and organizations to engage in targeted business-to-business meetings and site visits. The aim is to build new trade linkages, strengthen existing partnerships, observe U.S. products in the marketplace, and discover the latest Indian consumer food trends.

Last year, India reduced tariff requirements for U.S. poultry products, vegetables, fruits, pulses, and tree nuts, strengthening the agribusiness trade relationship between the United States and India.

The trade mission seeks to follow up on those wins and expand the number of new purchase agreements for American farmers, ranchers, and producers, the USDA said.

