Argentine ag sector hopes for “radical change” post-election

One of Argentina's main rural associations is hoping for “radical change” in agricultural policies following the conservative candidate Javier Milei's big win on Nov. 19, local newspaper and website La Nación reports.

Despite the fact that Argentina is one of the world’s main agrifood exporters, the country’s agricultural sector has long demanded lower taxes, fees and limitations for international trade.

Milei’s liberal political views, which preach for minimal state intervention in the economy, are giving the sector high hopes as the now-elected president promised to “suppress'' said fees.

"A great opportunity is opening up to work together to make a radical change in current policies," says the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), adding that "we will work side by side so that the new president can address the lack of opportunities that many Argentines have."

CONINAGRO, another of Argentina's most important agricultural associations, says in a statement that "we are at the beginning of a new stage, which we hope will bring well-being to all Argentines," congratulating the president-elect.

Meanwhile, Confederaciones Rurales Argentinas (CRA) asked Milei to be summoned to work jointly with the new government and requested tax deregulation for the sector.