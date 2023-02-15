Argentina to start exports of fresh plums to Brazil

The Argentinian National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (Senasa) issued the first phytosanitary certificate for the export of plums out of the region of Mendoza through the Risk Mitigation System (SMR) for the pest Lobesia botrana allowing exports to Brazil.

This is the first shipment of plums authorized under this protocol by Senasa's Cuyo Regional Center staff.

The cargo, with production origin in the Uco Valley and processed in the town of Godoy Cruz, was recently shipped to the neighboring country.

Since August 2022, when the season began, producers registered their establishments and processed the documentation required for registration in the SMR, which enables the export of fresh fruit without the need for quarantine, which can jeopardize the quality standards of the plum and lead to a lower marketing cost.

In producing regions of Mendoza, agents from Senasa monitored the production process in order to achieve the phytosanitary standards required by Brazil to send fresh fruit.

During the season, growers had to comply with different measures necessary for the product to meet the phytosanitary conditions required by the neighboring country.

In order to control the Lobesia botrana pest, the trapping network has been installed, the Sexual Confusion Technique (TCS) has been implemented with pheromone diffusers, and phytosanitary applications have been made to control the first generation of the so-called grapevine moth with products authorized by Senasa.

Another necessary requirement for pest management is the removal of pruning debris, including the elimination of fruits remaining from the harvest.

These actions carried out by the producers were supervised by Senasa personnel in the different production establishments, who also assisted the owners of the farms so that each measure and action was efficient in controlling the moth.

Finally, the week prior to the issuance of the phytosanitary certificate, the agents of the sanitary agency carried out a field survey, that is, a visual examination of the crops to determine the absence of the pest and authorize the harvesting of the different plum varieties.