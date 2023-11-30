Dole launches dragon fruit program in North America

Dole Food Company announced it is now offering Ecuador-grown dragon fruit to consumers across the western United States and Canada.

As 2024 approaches, ushering in the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese calendar, the Dole Dragon Fruit is described as a visually captivating and nutritionally rich delicacy.

It is poised to tantalize taste buds and foster health and well-being for countless fruit enthusiasts across North America, the company said in a release.

Importing in its atmosphere-controlled containers results in less dehydration of the fruit compared to more common non-containerized shipping, Dole added.

The fruit, also known as pitaya, has become increasingly popular in recent years for health benefits that include:

1. Rich in Antioxidants: Dragon fruit is loaded with antioxidants like vitamin C, which help protect the body against free radicals and promote healthy skin.

2. Low in Calories: Dragon fruit has just 60 calories and 3g fiber per serving, making it a perfect choice for those looking to maintain a healthy weight.

3. High in Fiber: Dragon fruit is a good source of dietary fiber, providing 3g per serving. Fiber aids in digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness.

4. Vitamin-Packed: Dragon fruit is packed with essential vitamins like vitamin B, vitamin B12 (cobalamin), and iron, which contribute to overall well-being and energy.

5. Hydrating: With its high-water content, dragon fruit helps keep you hydrated, especially in warm climates.

6. Deliciously Unique: Dragon fruit’s sweet and mildly tangy flavor with tiny edible black seeds provides a delightful and unique taste experience.

“Dole is constantly responding to market demands with its innovative product offerings,” stated Nelson Montoya, President of Dole Fresh Fruit North America. “We are excited to bring the incredible flavors and health benefits of Dragon Fruit to households across the western U.S. and Canada. This exotic fruit aligns perfectly with Dole’s dedication to providing our customers with the very best in fresh produce.”