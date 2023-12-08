CropX readying Australia expansion

Ag-tech firm CropX announced its acquisition of Green Brain, a digital irrigation management solutions provider based in Adelaide.

The purchase aims to expand the firm's footprint in Australia as well as strengthen its “position as a global leader in digital precision agriculture.”

This is the company’s first acquisition in Australia. In early 2023, the company completed a $30 million Series C financing round.

"We enthusiastically welcome Green Brain into the family," says CEO Tomer Tzach. "Green Brain's expertise in irrigation optimization is a perfect fit with our company’s DNA. Its prominence in the Australian market will allow us to reach a broader customer base and allow us to help Australian farms succeed."

The CropX system supports farm resilience under these challenging conditions and both companies have helped farms across Australia reduce irrigation water usage while protecting and boosting crop yields, the firm says in its release.

“Green Brain’s experienced and skilled team will accelerate CropX growth in Australia and New Zealand, building a synergy that will greatly benefit Australian farmers,” adds Eitan Dan, Managing Director of CropX Australasia.

Green Brain’s customer base will now have access to the CropX agronomic farm management system, which, in addition to irrigation optimization, also provides advice on fungal diseases, soil and crop health, nitrogen leaching, salinity, and more.