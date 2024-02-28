Southern nectarine slated as 'mango' of the Ozarks

A new, yellow-flesh nectarine with bacterial resistance has been released by the Arkansas Fruit Breeding Program.

The Ozark Mango, named for its tropical flavor profile, is the seventh nectarine developed by the breeding program, located at the University of Arkansas.

Program Director Margaret Worthington said the variety has been under testing for more than a decade. Breeders adapted the fruit to thrive in the humid and warm climate of the Southern United States.

“Over 13 years of trials, Ozark Mango™ had an average Brix of 15 percent, indicating that it is very sweet,” Worthington said in a press release. “It also has a pleasant aroma and flavor that I would describe as ‘tropical’ or ‘mango-like’.”

The variety is considered a mid-chill nectarine that requires 600 to 800 chill hours a year.

When ripe, the Ozark Mango measures about 3 inches in diameter. Around 65 percent of the fruit surface presents a blushed color.

The variety has also shown resistance to certain production issues.

“Ozark Mango™ exhibits remarkable resilience in the face of challenging bacterial spot pressure at the Fruit Research Station,” Worthington said. “It shows no cracking on the fruit and displaying tolerance to symptoms on the leaves.”

At the Clarksville, Arkansas breeding station, the fruit reaches harvest around July 1. In post-harvest trials, the fruit has maintained its quality in storage for 14 to 21 days.

The variety is available for licensing through the University of Arkansas by contacting agritco@uada.edu.