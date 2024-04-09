Apeel Sciences saves millions of fruits from going to waste

Press Release (Apeel Sciences)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – April 9, 2024 – As we celebrate Earth Month, – As we celebrate Earth Month, Apeel Sciences , a leading company in supply chain innovation for the fresh produce industry, announced its environmental achievements for 2023. Apeel has dramatically reduced food waste and its associated environmental impacts with its plant-based technology that creates a natural protective shield around produce.

This is another important tool in the global fight against climate change, making fresh produce accessible to more people.

2023 Milestone Achievements:

Prevented Over 60 Million Pieces of Fruit From Going to Waste : Apeel helps keep fruit fresh longer so that it has more time to be enjoyed by more people.

: Apeel helps keep fruit fresh longer so that it has more time to be enjoyed by more people. Significantly Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions : By curbing food waste, Apeel blocked the release of over 9,000,000 kg of CO2-equivalents into the atmosphere–akin to the carbon sequestration of planting 151,600 trees.

: By curbing food waste, Apeel blocked the release of over 9,000,000 kg of CO2-equivalents into the atmosphere–akin to the carbon sequestration of planting 151,600 trees. Conserved Water Resources : The use of Apeel’s technology saved 2.7 billion liters of water, equivalent to 1,100 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

“Food waste and its negative effects on our climate are very real, global problems that demand immediate action from us all,” said Luiz Beling, CEO, Apeel Sciences. “Our achievements last year demonstrate that innovative technologies like our plant-based coating that keeps produce fresh longer has a tangible benefit to the planet. We’re contributing to a healthier world by ensuring more food nourishes communities while less ends up in landfills.”

According to the UNEP Food Waste Index Report 2024 , food waste accounts for 8–10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting the urgent need for solutions like Apeel’s.

Apeel also helps its partners achieve their own Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. By selling fresher produce that reduces food waste, companies minimize their environmental impact, enhance food security, and support improved agricultural practices.

“We’re targeting a major source of greenhouse gas emissions when we reduce food waste,” Beling added. “Apeel’s technology is a powerful weapon in suppliers’ and retailers’ arsenals, offering them a way to significantly cut emissions and drive progress towards their own conservation goals.”