A recent report by a Peruvian newspaper sheds light on the top ten fruit exporting countries in the world. Chile emerges as a standout player in the global fruit exports market, being the only South American nation among the top five exporters worldwide.

With fresh cherries, plums, and grapes as its primary sources of export, Chile occupies the fifth position, surpassing the $7 billion mark in fruit exports, trailing behind the Netherlands. The U.S. is the main market for Chilean table grapes. During the 2022/23 season, the United States imported over 300 K tonnes of table grapes from Chile.

The top fruit exporters globally include the United States, Spain, Mexico, the Netherlands, and Chile. While Chile leads the South American contingent in fruit exports, Mexico emerges as a dominant force on the global stage, securing the third position with exports exceeding $9 billion. Positioned only behind the United States and Spain, Mexico's agricultural prowess underscores its importance in the international fruit trade.

Peru’s exports, surpassing $4 billion include blueberries, grapes, avocados, mangoes, and bananas. Walter Puelles Navarrete, Director of the Directorate of Development and Information Processing of Peru, sheds light on the country's evolving export dynamics, stating, "Initially, Peru primarily exported vegetables, such as asparagus. However, over the past 15 years, fruit exports have surged, becoming the cornerstone of Peru's export market."

The rise of South American nations in the global fruit export market underscores the region's growing influence and contribution to the world economy.

