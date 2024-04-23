Hybrid Alizza citrus fruit enters South African market

The Alizza fruit, a hybrid between pomelo and mandarin, will be on the market in South Africa this upcoming Southern Hemisphere summer. Primarily available between December and March in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer marks the season debut for the fruit in the country.

The variety was originally developed at the Volcani Institute in Israel and was named after Aliza Vardi, a fruit breeder regarded by many as “the savior of Israel’s citrus industry.”

Andre Russouw, Business manager at Genesis Fresh in South Africa, expressed excitement about introducing the fruit to consumers in the region.

“We are confident that its exceptional qualities will captivate their palates,” he said in an AMFRESH press release.

“This marks the beginning of the journey for the Alizza fruit in our country. We look forward to seeing this unique cultivar expanding and succeeding.”

Crowned with the Three-Star Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute, the yellow-hued fruit was originally cultivated in Spain by AMFresh Group.

The variety was first introduced in the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain in 2022 and is now available to consumers in both winter and summer seasons.

However, South Africa won’t be able to export the fruit due to European Union citrus trade regulations. The EU has imposed additional refrigeration on citrus imports from South Africa to combat the fungal disease Citrus Black Spot (CBS).

Earlier this month, the South African Government, in consultation with the country’s Citrus Growers’ Association, delivered a document to the World Trade Organization to dispute the trade restrictions.

South Africa plays a significant role in the citrus market. In 2022 the country was the world’s second largest exporter of the commodity, making up 11.7% of the world’s citrus market exports.