The research team is working with several types of agrivoltaic panel arrays that are mounted in fields on steel supports. Some arrays are fixed to face the southern sky, while others have motors that track the sun so the panels get maximum sunlight throughout the day. The panels are set far enough apart to allow tractors and other farm equipment to move between them, and some are set 8 to 10 feet high to allow livestock to graze under them.

Each solar array contains 60 photovoltaic cells that absorb light energy from the sun. Solar energy forces electrons within the semiconductor material to create a voltage potential, which causes electric current to flow. The electricity generated by the photovoltaic panels on farms can be used on the farm to power irrigation pumps, refrigeration, and other processing equipment; stored in batteries for later use; or sold to the local electric grid.

“Agrivoltaics has been a research subject in Europe, Japan, and Korea for about 10 years,” said Paul Funk, a retired ARS scientist who continues to support the project. “Our task is to build on existing research, particularly by looking at crop responses to partial shade and to shade at various times of day.”

Funk said that every plant has its own “ideal” light requirement, called the light saturation point, which is typically one half or less than the amount of light available on a clear day.

“Excess light can heat a plant; plants evaporate water to keep cool. When a plant can no longer take up enough water to keep cool, the pores in the leaves close and photosynthesis stops,” Funk said. “On a hot afternoon a plant in full sun may not be growing at all!”

“These situations can be mitigated by partial shade, explaining why, in many agrivoltaic experiments, plant growth and crop yield are higher under agrivoltaics than in the unshaded control plots,” Funk explained. “There is also potential for the plants to help the solar panels produce more energy. Plants evaporate water, which lowers the air temperature around them. This cools the photovoltaic panels from beneath, and photovoltaic panels produce more electricity at lower temperatures.”

Providing a cooler space for livestock is also very important; high temperatures can reduce an animal’s feeding efficiency, growth rate, and reproductive success, while increasing illness. The total economic loss from heat stress in dairy cows in some Southwestern states is nearly $170 million per year.

According to Brandon Bestelmeyer, ecologist at the USDA ARS Range Management Research unit at Las Cruces, the agrivoltaics project combines two products (crop or range production and solar energy), and that synergy creates benefits greater than either one alone could achieve.

“The combination of solar energy production with agriculture may have some costs, but may also have benefits for numerous ecosystem services, including ag production, water savings, biodiversity, and carbon storage,” he said.

The ARS researchers in Las Cruces have been collaborating with colleagues at New Mexico State University to evaluate alternative agrivoltaic designs and select sites on cropland and rangeland. At those sites, the team will conduct experiments to test the designs’ effects on crop and range production and environmental measurements, such as shading throughout the day, ground temperatures, and soil water. These initial experiments will be the basis for creating novel designs in the future.

“Agriculture and energy development are typically thought of as competing land uses where stakeholders with one or the other interest are losers,” Bestelmeyer said. “Agrivoltaics research seeks to provide a win-win for all stakeholders.”

– by Scott Elliott, USDA ARS Office of Communicationsgm