Cinco de Mayo continues to lead holiday sales for avocados

The increasingly popular Cinco de Mayo festivity continues to drive exponential sales, leading volume among the United State’s key holidays.

Unit sales peaked at 52.3M units, posting a 25% increase year-on-year, according to the Hass Avocado Board’s 2023 Holiday Report.

But where does this celebration come from? According to Mexico’s Avocado Producers, Packers, and Exporters Association (APEAM), Cinco de Mayo originated with the victory of the Mexican armed forces against the French army in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

It was originally commemorated only by the Mexican community of Texas, as it gave them “a sense of belonging and connection to their roots,” APEAM noted.

However, the celebration has gained more and more popularity since 1930. Currently, Cinco de Mayo brings together other communities besides the Mexican one in the United States, through cultural expressions and, particularly, gastronomy.

It is customary to prepare and consume Mexican-inspired dishes and drinks such as tacos, quesadillas, margaritas, and of course, guacamole.

Although it can be prepared differently, the most popular recipe is the traditional one, which combines avocado, tomato, and onion with a few drops of lemon, salt, and pepper. Although preparation is simple, its flavor is so special that it has conquered many palates globally.

Additionally, the Mexican avocado industry has a direct social and economic impact. The sector contributes to job creation in the main producing regions, such as Michoacán and Jalisco.