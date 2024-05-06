A recent World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute with the European Union presented by South Africa is garnering support from India. The nation hopes to leverage the South African claim to help ease food safety standards on its agri-food exports, website Mint reports.

In April, South Africa announced its second official dispute with the European Union in the WTO regarding the bloc’s phytosanitary trade regulations for citrus.

India alleges the current regulations have hindered chilies, tea, basmati rice, milk, poultry, bovine meat, fish, and chemicals exports.

Related articles: South Africa launches second WTO dispute against EU citrus regulations

“Supporting South Africa could pave the way for addressing broader concerns about the EU's trade barriers that affect multiple exporting countries," said Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

As per their official website, GTRI aims to create “high-quality and jargon-free outputs for Governments and Industry on trade, technology, climate change and other important issues.”

Srivastava added that current Indian exports are “far below potential,” and that India must support South Africa’s dispute as Pretoria and New Delhi share similar stances on multiple global food safety issues.

Indian agricultural product exports to European countries have increased by 18.65% in 2024, reaching $3.70 billion, according to Commerce Ministry data.