At the latest lemon tracking session on May 8, the Citrus Growers Association (CGA) of South Africa presented projections for the upcoming global lemon campaign.

Based on the data, the association forecasts global lemon production will reach 7 million tons, 5% up compared to the previous campaign.

Main origin countries like Spain and South Africa are expected to grow in volume, except the United States.

Spain is expected to reach 1,4 million tons, up 41% compared to the 2022-23 season which was said to be the country's worst lemon camping in history. On the other hand, The U.S. lemon production will drop from 1 million tons to 757,000.

Argentina will remain the global leading lemon producer, with 1,9 million tons projected for the 2023-24 season.

Leading exporter

South Africa is solidifying its position as global leader of lemon exports. According to the report, the country holds 64% of total share, followed by Argentina with 21%.

In 2023, the country exported 250,000 tons to the European market. Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile combined exported 105,000 tons combined. South Africa is projected to export a total of 569,000 tons of lemons in 2024, followed by Argentina with 190,000 tons.

Chile, Uruguay, and Mexico are the other main exporters of citrus in the world.