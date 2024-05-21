Target cuts prices on thousands of products including fresh fruit

On Monday, Target announced it is cutting the price of over 1,500 popular items, effective immediately, to alleviate inflationary pressures and bring back clients.

The company said it plans to cut prices for 5,000 products, which they say will "collectively save consumers millions of dollars," for products like milk, bread, soda, fresh fruit, and vegetables, among others.

Although prices vary depending on the city, Target highlighted some examples with a 75-count canister of Clorox wipes being reduced to $4.99 from $5.79 and one pound of unsalted butter from its Good & Gather brand dropping from $3.99 to $3.79.

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials, and beauty officer at Target. "Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs."

The retailer added that additional price reductions will be found across dozens of national brands, and popular Target-owned brands like Good & Gather and Everspring in key departments such as food and beverage, household essentials, health and beauty products, and more. New prices will be reflected in-store with easy-to-see red tags, as well as online at Target.com and the Target app.