ThroughPut.AI and Inteligistics announce strategic partnership

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc. , the industrial AI supply chain Decision Intelligence pioneer, and Inteligistics , the leading digital visibility solutions provider for perishable supply chains, today announced a strategic technology alliance to accelerate profitability for the sales of perishable goods. This area is typically plagued by volatile prices and volumes, poor predictions, limited supply chain visibility, and excessive product spoilage. This leads to high rejection and discount rates, and avoidable lost margins. ThroughPut.AI, in collaboration with Inteligistics, will enable growers, suppliers, carriers, distributors, and retailers to significantly improve the efficiency of their supply and cold chain operations, thus ensuring that all fresh products – ranging from berries and vegetables to fish and meat – is sold profitably on-time and in-full for faster, fresher and safer delivery with full supply chain visibility.

Mutual customers introduced ThroughPut.AI and Inteligistics as complementary partners due to ThroughPut.AI's patented, Gartner-ranked comprehensive Supply Chain Analytics & Decision Intelligence software, with Inteligistics' industry-leading expertise in supply chain performance, productivity, and sustainability, where both have yielded high-value outcomes for customers, their consumers, and owner-investors across the globe. The two companies also share a common goal of minimizing waste, shrink, unfilled orders, and lost sales.

"We're delighted to partner with Inteligistics as we look to expand our capabilities for our clients in the critical Food and Agricultural industry. Food and AG supply chains suffer from siloed legacy point solutions that don't address today's supply chain networks' complexity and volatility. To overcome these modern Food and AG supply chain challenges, already existing but disparate data must be tapped into, stitched together, analyzed, visualized, and optimized with Industrial-grade AI for actionable recommendations and better results," explained Seth Page, COO and Head of Strategic Partnerships of ThroughPut Inc. "By partnering with Inteligistics, we can provide customers with our unprecedented supply chain visibility, actionability, predictions and recommendations into customers' cold chain operations as part of their larger end-to-end supply chain networks. This allows customers to leverage data at every step of the way to make the right produce available at the right place, at the right time, to the right customer, at the best price, in the correct quantities, and in the safest traceable manner possible."

"Our partnership with ThroughPut.AI will empower agricultural producers, and buyers to leverage data for timely, intelligent decision-making, while accelerating margins," said Rao Mandava, CEO and Chairman at Inteligistics. "Our customers will now have a unified common operating picture for a single source of truth for all their perishable inventory, enabling them to reduce risk, increase safety, and unlock new growth opportunities. The data is also available for our recently unveiled 1-Click FSMA 204 Traceability reporting solutions. All our supply and cold chain solutions work with data from a company's legacy data platforms, including ERP, WMS and procurement systems, eliminating the major operational disruption associated with platform replacement."

Joint Capabilities

Bringing together ThroughPut's patented and award-winning AI-powered Supply Chain Advanced Analytics and Decision Intelligence solution with Inteligistics' innovative supply and cold chain performance improvement capabilities will empower their customers to drive additional value in many key areas including the following:

Fill Rate: The joint solution will provide customers with an innovative fill rate model that will enable them to: Dynamically allocate products when farm and producer outputs vary, thus ensuring timely demand fulfillment. Proactively forecast customer demand, pricing, and volumes, as well as leveraging advanced analytics to balance supply with demand on a real-time basis. Tailor fill-rates based on customer segmentation, helping customers to prioritize higher contribution margin product mixes with the best on-time and in-full (OTIF) rates to maximize returns.

Scheduling: The combined solution will empower suppliers and buyers to optimize loading facility and cross-docking queuing, slotting, scheduling, loading and usage via: Data-driven recommendations for ideal order fulfillment time-slots based on customer segmentation, available inventory, and priority-based delivery of in-demand products across the supply chain. Ensure necessary labor, docks and slots are available for loading on time to further enhance operational efficiency, greater throughput, higher output, and additional revenue and profit generation. Streamline the scheduling process and maximize order fulfillment while minimizing delays, idle time, and site traffic.

