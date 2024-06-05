Hortifrut names Héctor Enrique Luján as new CEO

Effective July 1, 2024, and after an exhaustive international search process, Hortifrut announced Héctor Enrique Luján Valladolid as Chief Executive Officer, to lead the company's global operations. Luján, a Mexican national, will initially be based in the United States, the company said.

Having completed the period defined by the current CEO, Juan Ignacio Allende, he will continue to be a board member of Hortifrut in subsidiaries and related companies, including Naturipe in North America, and leading other strategic functions to be defined with the Board of Directors.

Allende, a reference in the berry sector worldwide, leaves a great legacy after his successful career, his ability to build alliances, high-performance teams, and the development of business relationships, which have allowed Hortifrut to continue its global growth.

Juan Ignacio Allende commented, “It has been a real honor to lead the growth and expansion of Hortifrut during all these years and I know that I leave the management of the company in the best hands. I especially want to thank the Board of Directors and the entire team of the great Hortifrut family.”

Héctor Luján is an outstanding Mexican professional with 28 years of experience in the agricultural industry and 22 years specifically in the berry sector. His career includes the direction and management of global operations, leadership of multidisciplinary teams and talent development, demonstrating an exceptional ability to adapt and stand out in diverse environments.

Recognized for his great human qualities, he has been instrumental in triggering and executing high industry growth in North America, Europe and Asia.

Lujan expressed his excitement about his new role.

“I thank the Board of Directors for their confidence in me to lead this great organization. It is with enthusiasm that I fully embrace its entrepreneurial spirit and innovation culture, promoting partnership and reaffirming our commitment to people and the environment. Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve our goals and lead the company towards a prosperous and sustainable future,” Lujan said.

Nicolas Moller, Chairman of the Hortifrut’s Board, declared:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Juan Ignacio for his outstanding performance as CEO in recent years. His vision and passion for berries have greatly contributed to consolidate the company's position as the number one blueberry company in the world and leader in the berry category, with sales of more than US$1 billion.

I would like to extend a warm welcome to Hector. We are confident that his leadership, human qualities, and deep knowledge of the industry will be key to propel Hortifrut to new levels of growth, bringing the best “berries for the world every day.”