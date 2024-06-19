5% more attendees at GreenTech Amsterdam 2024

June 19 , 2024
Globally, there is significant attention on food security, safety, and the role of technology in making horticulture more sustainable. GreenTech Amsterdam was the epicenter of the horticulture industry last week.

Despite the challenges facing the industry, innovation continues to thrive, with numerous high-tech examples such as picking robots, automated sorting machines, and drones showcased on the show floor. The event saw a remarkable growth of 5% in visitor numbers compared to 2023, attracting over 12,200 attendees. GreenTech was held from 11 – 13 June at RAI Amsterdam.

A total of 119 countries attended the trade show. The top 5 countries represented were the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, United Kingdom and Canada.

Mariska Dreschler, Director Horticulture - GreenTech Global said, “The horticulture industry is experiencing a mix of challenges and opportunities. The positive energy on the show floor was visible, with numerous new products launched. We received a record of 47 entries for the Innovation & Concept Awards. Striking was that over 45 country official delegations attended to witness the latest developments and gain insights into current trends."

Key discussion topics included AI, data, labor solutions, LED technology, and water/energy efficiency. The booths of 510 exhibitors from 40 countries showcased a wealth of machinery, robots, drones, and more. 

 

