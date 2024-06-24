Florida International Terminal extends concession to operate at Port Everglades for another 10 years

Florida International Terminal (FIT), one of SAAM Terminals' port terminals, successfully renewed its concession to operate in Port Everglades for another 10 years, following approval by the Broward Country Commissioners and the local Port Authority.

FIT CEO Justin P. Weir, welcomed the approval: "Our entire team has been working towards this goal for more than two years and we have been preparing the terminal with investments to continue to position the port as one of South Florida's premier cargo terminals, with the best service to customers in the region."

As part of the contract, which runs through 2035, FIT plans to invest $25 million over the next 24 months to continue to provide a more sustainable and efficient way to handle customer cargo, as well as provide additional job opportunities for the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) workforce.

Port Everglades Interim Director Glenn Wiltshire commented, "FIT has been a great partner in helping to improve the port's operational efficiency, and we applaud their ongoing investments to move cargo faster, advance sustainable initiatives and contribute to our local economy."

In 2018, the terminal pushed forward with a modernization plan with a total investment of US$5 million, doubling its capacity to dispatch containers. In the last year, FIT has continued adding new services to its operation and serving North-South trade routes to the United States from Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

FIT is one of ten ports operated by SAAM Terminals in the Americas and is strategically located to meet the consumption and cargo needs of one of the world's largest consumption regions. The terminal is connected to major highways and railways, facilitating fast and fluid access to land and intermodal transportation and expanding the area of influence.

Last year, the terminal transferred 296,000 TEUs and 2.5 million tons of cargo through the dock. The Port Authority has four berths with a maximum draft of 12.8 meters, along with six of the world's tallest low-profile ship-to-shore cranes, capable of handling 12,000 TEU vessels.