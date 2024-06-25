Jeff Correa appointed Manager of the Fresh Pear Committee of Federal Marketing Order 927

At a meeting of the Fresh Pear Committee (FPC) June 12, Jeff Correa was appointed as Manager of the Fresh Pear Committee of Federal Marketing Order 927.

Correa will continue in his current role as Director of International Marketing at Pear Bureau Northwest (PBNW) as he takes over the duties as Manager of the FPC from Kevin Moffitt, who has held the position since 2001. Moffitt will be moving into a mentoring role at PBNW for the upcoming year, which begins July 1.

“I am excited to be able to serve the industry in a new capacity as the Manager of the Fresh Pear Committee as well as continuing my work as the International Marketing Director for the Pear Bureau,” Correa said. “I look forward to learning from Kevin on the administrative aspects of the position in this initial transition period and working with USDA AMS in my new role,” he added.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to continue the great work that has been done and to continue the excellent work of the longest-standing federal marketing order.”

“The Manager of the FPC plays a pivotal role administering the regulations, grower assessments for research and promotions, the collection and dissemination of pear inventory figures throughout the season, and ongoing communication with the USDA at the regional office in Portland as well as in D.C.,” Moffitt said. “Jeff has decades of experience working with the USDA and I have full confidence that he will be a great fit for this position going forward,” Moffitt added.