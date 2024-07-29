With National Avocado Day approaching on July 31, Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the top-selling brand in the U.S., is doubling its marketing efforts to provide customers with "creative pairings" to enjoy.

The group partnered with the probiotic soda brand poppi to create Pop-Guac, “a delicious mashup” of Avocados From Mexico’s top fruit and Ginger Lime poppi.

“Just add a splash of Ginger Lime poppi to your fresh guac made from Avocados From Mexico and you've got Pop-Guac, a unique guacamole recipe with a citrus punch and fizzy flair that tastes like summer on a chip,” AFM said in a release.

Additionally, in honor of National Avocado Day, AFM is offering consumers a chance to get their Pop-Guac kits with “everything a guac enthusiast needs to create this inventive twist on the beloved snack”.

"We're excited to bring more good times to avocado fans by teaming up with poppi. Innovation is at the heart of our brand, and Pop-Guac shows avocado fans a new way to enjoy the great taste of guacamole on one of our favorite occasions, National Avocado Day," said Avocados From Mexico President and CEO Alvaro Luque.

To enter, fans can visit Avocados From Mexico's Instagram page for a chance to win beginning through July 31, 2024. The Pop-Guac recipe, official rules, and how to enter are available here.