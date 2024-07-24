Avocado imports rise in Europe, decline in China

Specialized intelligence company Avobook's week 29 report noted interesting movements in the global avocado market.

European avocado imports saw a 23% rise compared to the same week in 2023. Interestingly, the report points out that this has not induced a price reduction.

Something different can be observed in China, where arrivals from Peru have decreased by more than half year-on-year. Peruvian supplies usually dominate the market at this time of the year.

In the case of the United States, Avobook explains that Mexican supplies account for 40% of the market, while California's account for 28%, and Peru's, 24%. The scenario in the U.S. market shows slightly lower prices than the previous week in all grades.

