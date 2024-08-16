Australian Citrus Congress heads to the Riverina in 2025

The regional city of Griffith in the New South Wales Riverina region is set to host the 2025 Australian Citrus Congress, providing a practical environment for exchanging knowledge and high-quality networking.

From 18-20 March 2025, the event will recognize the recent margin squeeze felt by growers and focus on identifying and implementing efficiency gains across the supply chain.

“As a high-cost producer, the fortunes and global competitiveness of the Australian citrus industry hinge on our ability to consistently produce high-quality fruit as efficiently as possible,” explained Nathan Hancock, CEO of event organizer Citrus Australia.

“The 2025 Australian Citrus Congress will take a deep dive into where these efficiencies lie, particularly labor efficiencies and efficiencies that save resources – time, money, energy, and water being some examples.”

Hancock said the theme and location of the 2025 Australian Citrus Congress (ACC 2025) were very purposely aligned.

“As Australia’s largest citrus growing region by planted area, the New South Wales Riverina provides the ideal backdrop to explore this topic through immersion,” he said.

“We’re diligently developing a program that combines traditional congress elements – a conference program, exhibition and networking events – with opportunities to see innovation in action.”

Hancock said the ACC 2025 program will include an interactive field day, allowing industry-aligned businesses to showcase their products and services in-action at a local orchard.

Industry service providers will also be able to exhibit as part of a dedicated tradeshow. Hancock said tradeshow hours would be extended from the highly successful 2024 Australian Citrus Congress.

“We’ll be holding an official welcome event within the exhibitor area, while a more consolidated speaker program will allow for added interaction on the tradeshow floor,” said Hancock.

“ACC 2025 will retain the same rich vein of insights that made the 2024 event such as success, while presenting even more opportunities to forge new business connections.”

Alongside the welcome event, the ACC 2025 social program will feature a golf day and a gala dinner, which will include the presentation of Citrus Australia’s Annual Awards. Citrus Australia’s 2025 AGM will also be held during the event.

“We’re excited to bring key industry updates, insights, and high-quality networking to one of our major production hubs,” Hancock said.

“We encourage industry members to lock away those dates (18-20 March 2025) and connect with us regarding how they can get involved in the event.

“Whether it’s at a nursery, on an orchard, in a packhouse, or aboard a truck, efficiency gains can be made across the entire citrus supply chain. By investing in attending ACC 2025, industry members will be investing in optimizing their operations, ultimately bolstering their bottom line.”

Citrus Australia will release more information about ACC 2025 over the coming months, including exhibitor and sponsor packages, ticketing, accommodation options, and a full program of events.

Industry members can register their initial interest in the event by contacting the Citrus Australia head office:

Email: office@citrusaustralia.com.au

Phone: 03 5023 6333