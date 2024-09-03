Port of Oakland celebrates 'major' hydrogen investment

The Port of Oakland officials hosted U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), California Governor Gavin Newsom, and U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary David Crane for a Port tour.

This was part of the August 30 celebration marking the official launch of the first Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) Hydrogen Hub in the nation, supporting a $1.2 billion federal investment in California for hydrogen projects.

Port Board President, Michael Colbruno and Executive Director, Danny Wan gave a Port tour on board the WETA’s (Water Emergency Transportation Authority) newest fuel cell ferry Sea Change. The tour focused on hydrogen and zero-emissions projects at the Oakland Seaport.

“We are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration and Newsom Administration for making federal funding available to build the nation’s first Hydrogen Hub in Oakland,” said Port of Oakland executive director, Danny Wan. “We are on the road to zero emissions at the Port, but it requires major investments. Thank you to the US Department of Energy, US Senator Padilla, and Governor Newsom for your leadership, ARCHES for supporting hydrogen projects that serve Northern California, and for selecting Oakland to be a part of this clean energy hub.”

California is the first state in the US to launch a Hydrogen Hub. ARCHES is California’s initiative to accelerate renewable hydrogen projects and the required infrastructure.

The Hydrogen Hub will support hydrogen as an energy source for electricity generation, vehicles, and manufacturing. Emissions from renewable hydrogen when used as fuel are only air and water.

The federal designated California as one of seven regions to receive funds from the $7 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. As a result, the domestic market for low-cost clean hydrogen would be expanded. Today, there are 30 zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell trucks in service at Oakland. This is the largest deployment of hydrogen fuel cell, heavy-duty trucks in the nation. The hydrogen fueling station is located next to the Port of Oakland.

The Senator and Governor along with other local, state, and federal officials, took a harbor tour where they could watch Port operations up close from the water. Then the group went to East Bay Municipal Utility District where they could see the nation’s first commercial hydrogen fueling station for trucks that haul freight to and from ports.

Hydrogen and many other zero-emissions-related projects at the Port, contribute to improving air quality and public health in the East Bay.

