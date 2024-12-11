By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

Following the company’s huge dual acquisition of Giddings Fruit and Sun Belle in October, Frutura recently announced its next strategic move: rebranding all berry operations and assets under the Sun Belle brand. The new berry division will be led by JC Clinard, a seasoned industry and category leader.

FreshFruitPortal.com spoke with CEO David Krause to discuss what this means for the expanding sales and marketing platform, as well as what’s in store for the coming months.

Krause referred to the decision as both "easy" and "natural," reflecting the brand’s deep-rooted awareness of customer and consumer needs alike.

"Putting everything under the Sun Belle name simplifies our operations and allows customers to engage with our comprehensive berry offerings without the complexity of distinguishing between two brands," he noted. "It represents our evolution into a larger, vertically integrated berry supplier, making it easier for customers and consumers to understand and appreciate what we offer."

The groundwork for this decision began long before the announcement, Krause explained. Frutura has maintained strong ties between its acquisitions, seeing the potential for synergies that extend back over a decade.

October’s dual merger is allowing the firm to optimize its delivery chain, from innovative genetics at Black Venture Farms to Sun Belle's distribution channels, enhancing the overall consumer experience.

Krause characterized the next steps as more "mundane," involving everything from updating signage to adjusting email addresses. However, he acknowledged this practical phase as essential for reinforcing the new unified brand image.

Berries: The strategy cornerstone

The berry category is crucial for Frutura, already representing its single largest portfolio business. With 83% household penetration in North America, the growth potential is immense.

"This category is not only huge, but we’re also committed to enhancing the consumer experience," he stated.

The global landscape for berry production is competitive, and Krause is keenly aware of the dynamics at play, especially given Peru's emergence as a top blueberry exporter despite the lower yields brought about by El Niño last year.

"We're focused on meeting our customer needs, sourcing from multiple regions to ensure consistent supply," the CEO shared. "We’ve managed to navigate challenges quite well, ensuring we deliver quality fruit regardless of weather disruptions."

Looking ahead, Frutura is excited about new varieties in the pipeline, particularly in blackberries and raspberries.

"Our goal is to elevate the eating experience by delivering fruit that is sweeter and offers a better mouthfeel," the executive stressed. While specific details about the new products remain under wraps, Krause teased that sampling and trials are already planned for January, sparking anticipation for a commercial rollout soon.

Krause anticipates that improving genetics and developing better-tasting berries could eventually shift consumer perceptions, much like the branded grape varieties that have gained popularity.

"Our focus is on delivering the best quality regardless of variety," he said, highlighting the challenge of converting technical advancements in genetics into recognizable consumer brands.

Frutura believes that its consumer-centered approach is crucial to its success. "If we satisfy our customers’ needs, we’ll ultimately meet consumer demands too," Krause reflected.

For consumers and clients alike, the consolidation under a reputable brand such as Sun Belle is set to deliver a more streamlined experience, alongside the anticipation of innovative flavors that lie just around the corner.