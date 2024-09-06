The LIVIE Dispenser by SEKOYA

September 06 , 2024
SEKOYA® initially developed the LIVIE™ Dispenser as an answer to the new European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), getting close to becoming EU law which states that as of 2030, several types of single-use plastic packaging will be banned, including disposable packaging for <1.5kg fresh, unprocessed fruits & vegetables.

The company says now they see a lot of new opportunities popping up with this device.

The LIVIE Dispenser is a simple cooled unit that contains 3 kg of fruit, easy to clean, and has no contact with the fruit during filling due to a patented ‘Eco Box’. There is an option to add a fridge as a pedestal below the dispenser which can hold 4 Eco Boxes with 12 kg of fruit for easy refill in-store. These volumes are based on average sales per store today to minimize refill hassle.

The LIVIE Dispenser only functions with LIVIE™ selected blueberries that meet a defined quality standard – size and firmness are crucial not to end up with Marmalade. Our LIVIE™ Dispenser creates a significant step forward in blueberry availability, wherever you go.

The unique option this device gives is the freedom for a supermarket or food service player to choose a consumer pack that fits their consumer needs: 3 size options are available (small/medium/large cups), and each organization can decide which packaging material aligns best with their sustainability strategy (reusable, compostable, or recyclable).

SEKOYA® has been active in Snacking Blueberries since 2020 by offering big, crunchy, and tasty blueberries with a long shelf-life, of 52 weeks a year.

