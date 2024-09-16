SanLucar receives international award for brand reputation

SanLucar, the premium brand for fresh fruits and vegetables, has received the prestigious “Excellent Brand Reputation in Fresh Produce” award. This accolade is presented annually by Global Brands Magazine, one of the leading publications in the branding industry.

The award recognizes companies that have distinguished themselves as industry leaders through exceptional service, innovative practices, and a clear, unique vision. SanLucar was celebrated for its outstanding commitment to innovation, quality, brand management, and customer service.

“It is a great honor to receive this award,” said Stephan Rötzer, founder and owner of SanLucar. “This recognition affirms our excellence across many areas – from the quality of our produce and our cutting-edge developments to our successful marketing strategies and strong relationships with our customers.” Since its founding in 1993, SanLucar has been committed to delivering the finest fruits and vegetables to households worldwide, always in harmony with people and nature.

“We are particularly proud of the international dimension of this award,” added CEO Armin Rehberg. “Not only does SanLucar grow its fruits in regions all around the world, but we are also expanding into new markets with great passion and dedication. Our expansion strategies have been successfully executed thus far, and this recognition is a validation of our achievements and motivates us to continue improving. We remain fully committed to international growth, sustainable farming practices, and bringing fresh ideas to the table every day.”

The Global Brands Awards were created to recognize excellence in various industry sectors. An independent research team carefully evaluates all nominees, and SanLucar was selected from a highly competitive field, all of whom demonstrated outstanding service in the food and beverage sector. “Our recent collaborations and campaigns are truly making a difference,” said Nuria Pizán, SanLucar’s Brand & Creative Director. “We have established ourselves as a trusted brand within the food and beverage industry. This award is a testament to the excellent work of everyone who collaborates with and for SanLucar. By working closely with retailers and continually offering fresh ideas, we successfully engage consumer groups consistently. Our goal is to inspire people – and clearly, we are succeeding.”