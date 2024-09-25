Divine Flavor adds procurement manager and bolster sales department; Elizabeth Smart rejoins the company

Divine Flavor announces they have made a series of moves to their sales and procurement departments as the company recently hired produce veteran David Reyes, who will be joining the veg sales team and business development, and Erendira Lara, who will oversee all

procurement in Mexico.

Bringing a wealth of knowledge, Reyes has been working in the produce industry for the past eight years as a sales executive and leading business development, and his role will be helping expand vegetable programs for Divine Flavor. Reyes’ recent work experience includes produce sales management at World Fresh Produce and South Mill Champs. Reyes also spent five years working with the Oppy group.

Lara, who has spent the past 15 years working in produce and currently sits on the board of directors for IFPA Mexico, joins the team to spearhead procurement and she will assist the company to help promote better planning and consistent production within Divine Flavor’s supply chain. Lara previously worked with NatureSweet for the past five years, where she managed grower relations and secured veg programs for the company.

“We’re very excited about the latest additions of Erendira and David joining the Divine Flavor team, and both will play a pivotal role in helping elevate our sales programs to the next level,” says Carlos Bon of Divine Flavor.

“Erendira has an extensive experience within the industry, especially in grower relations in Mexico. We’re proud to have her be the face of our company with our growers as she works closely to promote better planning, teamwork, and enforcing our 6-pillar requirements to propel a more consistent supply of high-quality produce for our customers.”

“David brings a lot of energy and new perspectives which are highly valued at our company,” Carlos adds.

“From our initial conversations, our team has felt that David is the perfect fit for Divine Flavor has his demeanor and honesty mirrors the values that we want to have towards our customers and growers.”

Promotions and other additions to the team

Divine Flavor also announced Elizabeth Smart has rejoined the sales team after a brief departure from the produce industry, and 15-year company veteran, Clarisa Batiz, has been promoted to Vegetable Category Manager.

“With both the recent additions of David and Erendira, and Elizabeth Smart rejoining the team, and

Clarisa Batiz being promoted into her new role, there’s a lot to be excited about at Divine Flavor moving

forward,” says Carlos.

“Both Clarisa and Elizabeth have been like family to the Divine Flavor company. For Clarisa, we are very proud of her accomplishments, and we know her experience and abilities will help guide our veg categories in the right direction. Elizabeth, our ‘prodigal daughter’, is an exceptional sales executive, but an even better person, and although we spent the last few months apart, we both realized that her and Divine Flavor were meant to be together. Elizabeth’s love for the produce industry is unparalleled and we are very excited to have her back.”