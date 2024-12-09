Avocado consumers in Europe focus on health

By Sebastian Ramírez

The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 that represents avocado growers, national grower associations, and importers in the northern and southern hemispheres.

Shelly Vorster, the organization's marketing director, said during her presentation at the Global Avocado Summit 2024 that all of their efforts are focused on growing the avocado industry globally through education, informing the health benefits of the fruit.

“We are the voice of the industry, so we try to reach consumers on their phones, in their homes, and on all media channels,” Vorster said.

Investing in promotion increases the size of the category, which is WAO's goal.

“We are investing in data better to understand the category by country and by supermarket,” Vorster said. “We also look at data to understand the European consumer, whether by age, social status, location, and when and why they consume avocados.”

Markets with the greatest opportunities in Europe

Through this data, the WAO has found which are the markets with the greatest potential in Europe, “for example, Spain is the country where most households buy avocados in the year,” said Vorster.

France, on the other hand, was the only European country to experience a decrease in avocado purchases in 2023.

“Italy is an emerging market, growing more and more per year, therefore it has great potential and offers many opportunities, as currently, only 17% of households buy at least one avocado per year, however,r this is growing 5% per year,” he added.

He commented that, for avocados, in Europe, most countries are emerging markets, growing year by year.

“UK consumers buy avocados more frequently, around 11 times per year according to our data and only 40% of households consume,” he said.

With this data, Vorster said it is possible to establish a good strategy to grow the category.

Retail opportunities for avocados in Europe

WAO brings together all the information from supermarkets in the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy, showing the volume and frequency with which consumers buy avocados.

“Our investment in the consumer helps us target our communications. For example, in Germany, consumers aged 15-34 are a very important group and that is not the same for all countries, as each has different consumers,” Vorster said.

He said that one opportunity lies with developing babies, as avocados can be a good introduction to solid food.

In addition, it is important to know at what time of day shoppers eat avocado. In the UK, for example, it is most popular during dinner. In Germany, they only eat it for breakfast and in Italy at noon with a salad.

“This type of information leads us to customize promotional campaigns in each country,” she said.

Consumer trends in Europe

Vorster said that consumers in Europe want to eat healthier, and avocados offer a good option. He showed that 97% of people indicate that they attach some importance to having a healthy diet.

“The Spanish and Italians are the most prominent in this regard, with changing eating habits, as around 15% of consumers have reduced their meat consumption, looking for alternatives,” he said.

“Therefore, it is important to show them healthy recipes with which they can consume avocado.”

Sustainability

He added that sustainability is an important point to keep in mind as there is not a very close relationship between Europeans and avocados.

He said that only 46% of Europeans are aware that avocados grow on trees so basic education is very important. “The focus on sustainability is increasing,” Vorster said.

Growing the avocado market in Europe

The marketing manager said it is very important to understand the movement of the fruit from the source to the supermarket. In addition, it is necessary to study consumers and invest in the promotion of the product, since due to the growth of production it is essential to increase demand.

Through the data, WAO has chosen which supermarkets to invest in, doing so in 11 countries, 29 supermarkets, and organized 80 activities, highlighting the healthy qualities of the avocado.

WAO found that in all European countries, the first reason consumers give for consuming avocado is health.

Social media has been one of the main tools used by WAO to promote the fruit to consumers.

“In addition, we help generate positive headlines in the media, as the narrative regarding the sustainability of the business is not always the best,” Vorster said.

In Europe, more than 830 articles have been published to combat the negative perception of avocado production.

“With more negative press, it increases skepticism on the consumer side, whether it's water use or deforestation, we see a lot of articles in different European countries every week,” he said.

